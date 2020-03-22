Telkom makes R15m pledge in fight against Covid-19

The group said the donation was part of its “multipronged approach to support SA’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and its effects”. Others include the zero-rating data costs in accessing learning material for universities and public schools to enable learning and teaching to continue, said Telkom.

The Centurion-based operator said it was inviting other South African corporations and members of the public “to contribute to strengthening the public health system”.

Members of the public can donate by dialling the following premium-rated short codes from any network to:

• 36757 — R5

• 38771 — R10

• 40773 — R20

“Telkom challenges all South Africans to contribute. It’s time for us to come together and work in solidarity and community,” Maseko said.

In response to a question on whether pledges would be enough to tackle such a huge problem, Maseko told Business Day: “It’s a start.”

He said the funds would primarily be used to ensure that care and information about Covid-19 reached people in all communities through the health-worker network and to equip those doing such work with items such as sanitisers and masks.

Telkom was working with the Red Cross, which will allocate the funds across these areas, said Maseko.