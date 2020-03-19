JAMIE CARR: MTN: an impressively robust business
There’s no doubt that one of the most torrid weeks the market has ever seen will hammer investor confidence for the foreseeable future
19 March 2020 - 05:00
Any attempt to sniff out a bit of good news while global markets are collapsing around our ears risks an accusation that one is performing Emperor Nero’s trick of fiddling while Rome burns.
And there’s no doubt that one of the most torrid weeks the market has ever seen will hammer investor confidence for the foreseeable future.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now