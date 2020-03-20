This is why subscriber numbers may not be the best measure for cellphone operators

At a time when the number of cellphone network connections outweighs the number of people in the country, one has to wonder if subscriber growth is still a good way to measure the performance of telecoms companies.

Andrew Kitson, head of ICT research and telecoms for Fitch Solutions, said operators are very sensitive about the type and breadth of metrics they can share with the investment community and their own shareholders.

For a long time mobile network operators have reported and competed on the number of subscribers that they command at a given point in time.

But a look at the local scene quickly reveals how and why this measure may need to be re-evaluated.

SA’s mobile industry is quite mature. In a country with about 58-million people, the largest four operators — Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom — have about 100-million “subscribers” between them. These are not actual people but active SIM cards. Many people use multiple SIM cards on their phones, Wi-Fi modems, tablets and other devices.

One of the major criticisms of counting SIM cards is the different treatments of “active” and “inactive” SIMs by different operators, unless they are mandated by a regulator to adhere to a common reporting standard.