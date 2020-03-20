MTN to lower data prices by up to 50% from mid-April

SA’s second largest mobile operator, MTN, will drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April, the company said on Friday.

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said the cost of a 1GB monthly data bundle, which has been the subject of much scrutiny by commission authorities, will fall from R149 to R99. “We won’t charge more than that,” he said.

In terms of lifeline data, MTN said it will provide each of its customers 20MB of free data daily — or the equivalent of 600MB per customer every month — through its instant messaging platform, Ayoba. The platform currently has 500,000 customers in SA.

The operator made the announcement at a briefing held at its headquarters in Johannesburg, joined by minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

MTN said it will it announce further cuts for businesses and their other services.

After two year of investigation, the Competition Commission released its data services market inquiry report in December last year. The report said MTN and Vodacom had to independently reach an agreement with the regulator on substantially reducing data prices within two months of the release of the report.

The commission said there was scope for price reductions of 30%-50%.

The competition watchdog gave the two dominant mobile phone operators two months to slash internet connectivity prices or face prosecution. This deadline was subsequently extended to the start of March.