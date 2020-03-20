Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN to lower data prices by up to 50% from mid-April

MTN says the cost of a 1GB monthly data bundle will fall from R149 to R99

20 March 2020 - 11:24 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s second largest mobile operator, MTN, will drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April, the company said on Friday. 

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said the cost of a 1GB monthly data bundle, which has been the subject of much scrutiny by commission authorities, will fall from R149 to R99. “We won’t charge more than that,” he said. 

In terms of lifeline data, MTN said it will provide each of its customers 20MB of free data daily — or the equivalent of 600MB per customer every month — through its instant messaging platform, Ayoba. The platform currently has 500,000 customers in SA.

The operator made the announcement at a briefing held at its headquarters in Johannesburg, joined by minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. 

MTN said it will it announce further cuts for businesses and their other services. 

After two year of investigation, the Competition Commission released its data services market inquiry report in December last year. The report said MTN and Vodacom had to independently reach an agreement with the regulator on substantially reducing data prices within two months of the release of the report.

The commission said there was scope for price reductions of 30%-50%.

The competition watchdog gave the two dominant mobile phone operators two months to slash internet connectivity prices or face prosecution. This deadline was subsequently extended to the start of March.

MTN has 29-million subscribers on its network and has been working to grow its data revenues. For the financial year to end-December 2019, MTN made R12.6bn in revenue from its data services in SA. 

The ultimatum is likely to be seen as a victory for consumers, whose social media and street campaigns against expensive data gained traction in 2017 when the Competition Commission set up an inquiry into the sector.

For MTN and Vodacom, which control about 70% of the SA mobile industry, it comes as a blow to one of their biggest profit sources as data sales constitute an important source of their revenue in SA.

The findings have also turned the spotlight on the government’s failure to auction spectrum — a radio frequency that allows mobile phone operators to send voice and data over the airwaves — which mobile operators have long argued is vital to bringing the cost of internet data down.

At the end of last year, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the industry regulator, said it would start auctioning spectrum for both 5G and 4G bands in the second half of 2020.

Last week, Vodacom became the first major operator to introduce price reductions across all its monthly data bundles.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MTN finance chief on a mission to grow revenue from mobile money

Operator would like this segment to contribute up to 20% of revenue, says Ralph Mupita
Companies
1 week ago

Vodacom moves first on data prices

It is the first network operator to slash the prices of data bundles after pressure from the competition watchdog
News & Fox
1 week ago

MTN beats profit estimates as it eyes double-digit growth

Rapid growth in the group’s African operations supported profit growth in its year to-end December
Companies
1 week ago

Vodacom looks forward to price cuts increasing data usage on its network

Mobile operator says it expects to recover lost revenue as more users connect to internet
National
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol
Companies / Energy
2.
Capitec defends its fundamentals after share ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN to lower data prices by up to 50% from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Motsepe’s ARC rules out share buybacks as ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vodacom seeks to ensure Covid-19 does not disrupt networks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom share price plunges as it plans to spend R1.5bn on job cuts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

How Covid-19 is set to perk up telecoms sector

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Regulator extends deadline for MTN and Vodacom for cheaper data prices

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.