Shoprite’s half-year sales to December rise 14%
30 January 2024 - 10:07
UPDATED 30 January 2024 - 20:30
Retailers Pick n Pay and Spar face an uphill battle to win back consumers as Africa’s biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite, again reported robust sales growth in the six months to end-December.
The group also reported market share gains for 58 months. All its various store formats came to the party with healthy results, save for its furniture business...
