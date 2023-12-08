SHANE WATKINS: Opportunity beckons, but risks remain for Pick n Pay
Strategically, it needs to be repositioned so that Pick n Pay stands for something again
08 December 2023 - 05:00
In the same way that Tolstoy’s happy families are all the same but unhappy families are all unhappy in their own way, there is a straightforward and proven route to corporate success, but sadly many ways to get things wrong.
The story of the decline of Pick n Pay is a cautionary tale of the latter outcome. What has happened and how did it happen? The Pick n Pay share price is down 60% over the past 12 months, but if you go back further the picture is even worse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.