Fingers crossed for South African retailers

Will it be a grim year-end or the relief shopping rally they need? The jury is out

21 December 2023 - 05:00
by Adele Shevel

There’s an anxious sense of Christmas Grinch, rather than good cheer, for retailers this year. And analysts predict a bleak trading season while people hunker down to buy basics and necessities.

It follows a muted Black Friday period during which BankservAfrica recorded a year-on-year decline in volume of more than 6% and a drop of more than 21% in value...

