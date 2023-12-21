Fingers crossed for South African retailers
Will it be a grim year-end or the relief shopping rally they need? The jury is out
21 December 2023 - 05:00
There’s an anxious sense of Christmas Grinch, rather than good cheer, for retailers this year. And analysts predict a bleak trading season while people hunker down to buy basics and necessities.
It follows a muted Black Friday period during which BankservAfrica recorded a year-on-year decline in volume of more than 6% and a drop of more than 21% in value...
