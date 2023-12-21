Haircare maker blames attacks by influencer for plunge in sales
Native Child says sales collapsed 80% on the Black Friday weekend after Akinwale’s defamatory campaign
21 December 2023 - 10:48
Natural haircare products manufacturer Native Child says it missed out on Black Friday sales because of attacks launched against it by a social media influencer, in a case that highlights the rising power of influencers on brands.
Native Child, which suppliers its products to Dis-Chem and Clicks, told the South Gauteng High Court that its revenue plunged 80% over the Black Friday weekend in November, compared with revenue achieved in previous years over the same period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.