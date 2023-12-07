Spur opens a new restaurant franchise
Italian-inspired eatery Ciccio will be a sub-brand of Piza e Vino
07 December 2023 - 08:09
Restaurant group Spur Corporation has opened a new franchise called Ciccio that will serve as a sub-brand of Piza e Vino after it incorporated its owner, the Doppio Group, under its wing after buying the majority stake earlier in 2023.
“The first Ciccio restaurant opened in Melrose Arch in October 2023 in the site previously occupied by the Piza e Vino company-store, and is well suited to this upmarket trading location,” the group, valued at about R2.5bn on the JSE, said on Thursday about the new bespoke Italian-inspired eatery...
