Spur has posted an 80% jump in annual earnings per share. The restaurant group says growth was supported by its resilient business model. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Val Nichas.
WATCH: CEO Val Nichas on Spur’s profit bump
Business Day TV spoke to Spur CEO Val Nichas
