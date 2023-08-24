Spur: still hungry after good results
The restaurant chain proves why it’s one of the country’s most iconic brands, and it remains upbeat about what the future holds
24 August 2023 - 05:00
It’s little wonder that Spur has returned almost 31% to shareholders this year, dividends included. The stock jumped 11% at one point on Monday after the company released stellar results for the year ended June.
Load-shedding has savaged margins for most consumer-focused companies, but Spur’s experience was largely the opposite...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.