Cape Town taxi protest cost Spur restaurants R4.5m
The Spur group, which includes brands such as Panarottis and RocoMamas, says profit before tax is up 51.9% to R318.4m
22 August 2023 - 11:37
Lost sales recorded by 97 Spur restaurants whose operations were affected by the weeklong Cape Town taxi stay away reached R4.5m, the group said, when releasing its year-end results.
In the 12 months to June 25, the restaurant group saw an 81% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R2.61, a main profit measure in SA. ..
