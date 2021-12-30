Ascendis gets new lenders and extra time
A ‘special situations’ Apex investor, along with an SA group, have picked up the struggling firm’s debt and given it two more weeks to solve its problems
30 December 2021 - 14:30
Struggling Ascendis Health, which lenders pulled the plug on a week ago, now has new ones, giving it extra time to come up with plans to deal with its debt problems.
Ascendis will be seeking new terms with a consortium led by investment group Apex Partners and incorporating a “leading BEE health and beauty group,” which have acquired its debt from international investment groups Blantyre Capital and L1 Health...
