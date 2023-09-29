Ascendis aims to delist in the next financial year
The healthcare group cites high direct and indirect costs from being listed on the JSE
29 September 2023 - 10:39
Ascendis has narrowed its annual loss for continuing operations as the healthcare group cut down its debt and restructured, but the healthcare group is now hoping to leave the JSE and go private within the next financial year.
“There is value to unlock for shareholders in this group, but the value will not firstly be unlocked in a JSE-listed environment,” CEO Carl Neethling said on Friday in the results presentation. “The quickest and easiest path for a value unlock for shareholders that want to stay the course would be to support delisting.”..
