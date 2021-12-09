Money & Investing Warring investors come for Ascendis Health group could still succumb to its lenders as two warring activist investor blocs fight for control of the board B L Premium

Shareholders in Ascendis Health, keep your chill pills close at hand because there could be a couple of nerve-racking weeks ahead.

Further ructions would have been the last thing on shareholders’ minds when Ascendis opted to restructure its debt with its two major lenders, international investment groups Blantyre and L1 Health, earlier this year...