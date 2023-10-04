Ascendis division exits business rescue
After settling tax troubles with Sars, the firm’s Surgical Innovations segment stays commercially viable on the JSE
04 October 2023 - 09:24
A division of the healthcare group Ascendis is no longer in business rescue after tax woes forced the voluntary move earlier this year.
“The board of directors of Surgical Innovations is pleased to advise that Surgical Innovations has now successfully exited business rescue and remains confident that Surgical Innovations will continue in existence as a solvent and commercially viable operation,” the company, valued at about R460m on the JSE, said in a brief announcement on Wednesday...
