Ascendis board battle: chair ousted and old guard back in

Debt-laden Ascendis has had its chair removed from the board, amid a board leadership change after a shareholder group won a late Sunday night court order forcing the AGM to go ahead on Monday.

Since the last-minute AGM, which was postponed on Wednesday and became the subject of a weekend court battle, two members of the audit and risk committee have already resigned. ..