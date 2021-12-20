Ascendis board battle: chair ousted and old guard back in
20 December 2021 - 16:20
Debt-laden Ascendis has had its chair removed from the board, amid a board leadership change after a shareholder group won a late Sunday night court order forcing the AGM to go ahead on Monday.
Since the last-minute AGM, which was postponed on Wednesday and became the subject of a weekend court battle, two members of the audit and risk committee have already resigned. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now