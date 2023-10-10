Steinhoff’s collapse not due to Mount Krakatoa, says tribunal as it confirms Jooste’s 20-year ban
Decision means the former Steinhoff CEO can only be a director of a listed company in his 80s
10 October 2023 - 22:51
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is barred from being a director of a listed company for a period of 20 years, after the Financial Services Tribunal declined his application for the JSE to reconsider the sanction it meted against him in January.
The decision means that Jooste, 62, can only be a director of a listed entity when he is in his 80s, effectively ending his corporate career...
