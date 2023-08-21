Germany hands down first Steinhoff prison sentence
European finance boss Dirk Schreiber jailed while Siegmar Schmidt receives a suspended sentence
21 August 2023 - 19:51
Steinhoff’s European finance boss Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for incorrect representations of the firm’s balance sheets and for aiding and abetting loan fraud, making him the first person to face a prison term related to the mammoth fraud.
He was sentenced by the higher Oldenburg regional court in Germany with one year considered served, due to the length of time the process has taken. This means he will spend two-and-a-half years behind bars...
