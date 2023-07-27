Companies / Retail & Consumer

Zara owner Inditex to stop buying clothes from Myanmar

Move comes as global union calls for companies to divest from the military-led Southeast Asian country

27 July 2023 - 14:24 helen reid and Corina Pons
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Workers iron and arrange clothing at a garment factory at Hlaing Tar Yar industry zone in Yangon. File photo: SOE ZEYA TUN/REUTERS
Workers iron and arrange clothing at a garment factory at Hlaing Tar Yar industry zone in Yangon. File photo: SOE ZEYA TUN/REUTERS

Zara owner Inditex said on Thursday it will halt purchases from Myanmar in response to a campaign by global workers’ union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country.

“Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL’s call,” a company spokesperson said in an email. “As a result, we continue to reduce the number of active manufacturers in the country.”

Inditex didn’t when it would leave the county. It does not publish a list of suppliers, so it was not immediately clear how many factories in Myanmar are supplying the fast-fashion giant.

Myanmar, a major producer of garments for Western brands and retailers, has been run by a military junta since a February 2021 coup, who  are accusedofe widespread human rights abuses. IndustriALL argues that labour rights also have been eroded. 

Brands and retailers have been under pressure to disengage, but their exit could cause job losses and further economic pain for workers. Spanish fast-fashion retailer Mango said it has stopped sourcing from Myanmar.

Inditex has an agreement with IndustriALL since 2007, which it renewed in 2022, according to its annual report. The agreement commits the company to maintain dialogue with trade unions and to address the needs of workers throughout the supply chain.

The EU funds a project in Myanmar, called MADE, a successor to the Smart Factories project that worked to improve conditions in the country’s garment factories. Seventeen retail firms, including H&M, Adidas, Bestseller and other brands, are members of MADE.

“The EU and MADE partners believe that the interests of workers are best served by ongoing sourcing from the country, provided that this is pursued responsibly,” Mario Ronconi, head of unit at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships, wrote in a June 28 letter to the president of the Industrial Workers’ Federation of Myanmar, shared by IndustriALL.

News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar. 

Reuters

Luxury clothing is no longer child’s play in Japan

Japanese firm Miki House wants to shift production and sales offshore as the country's population ages and its workforce shrinks
Companies
3 months ago

H&M posts surprise profit as cost cutting yields results

Shares in H&M were up more than 7% in early trading
Companies
3 months ago

Rain puts a damper on UK retail sales

Data shows the volume of goods sold in stores and online dropped 0.9% from February
News
3 months ago

Fast and slow fashion collide at Zara

EU to announce new proposals for clothing industry at end of March
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Amplats appoints finance director Craig Miller as ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Anglo American slashes dividend as net profit ...
Companies / Mining
3.
ArcelorMittal SA’s profits disappear as it ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Liberty Two Degrees set to delist with buyout ...
Companies / Property
5.
Spur buys 60% stake in Doppio Zero
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

H&M upbeat despite slower second quarter sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Zara-owner Inditex enjoys strong start to summer

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retailer Next proves to be resilient as UK shoppers juggle budgets

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.