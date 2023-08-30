Cashbuild’s operating profit tumbles 50% amid slumping sales
After the Covid-19 construction boom, building retailers now grapple with consumers reeling from economic headwinds
30 August 2023 - 10:21
Consumers remain under pressure and are buying less cement and timber with Cashbuild — which has 318 hardware stores — reporting declining sales and an operating profit plunge of over 50%.
The group’s operating profit dropped 56% in the year to June 25 and it cut its dividend per share 42% to R3.32. ..
