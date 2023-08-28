Italtile cuts payout as annual profit falls 14%
The building industry has suffered since the peak from the Covid-19 pandemic, worsened by the economic downturn
28 August 2023 - 09:04
Italtile cut its dividend as its profit was down more than a tenth in its annual results, which SA’s biggest retailer and manufacturer of tiles, bathroom-ware and related products said “failed to meet our expectations”.
The company, valued at about R16.2bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the year to end-June that its profit was down 14% year on year to R1.7bn, headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, 13% to 132.3c and the annual payout was reduced by the same margin to 53c...
