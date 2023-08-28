Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Italtile delivers solid performance despite tough market

Business Day TV speaks to Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft

28 August 2023 - 21:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile says its annual results have failed to meet the group’s expectations, but it delivered a solid performance under difficult circumstances. Business Day TV unpacked the details of the company’s results with CEO Lance Foxcroft.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Italtile cuts payout as annual profit falls 14%
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Cell C needs time to implement plans, says CEO ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Northam Platinum sells its entire minority stake ...
Companies / Mining
4.
WATCH: AdvTech hikes dividend as interim profit ...
Companies
5.
WATCH: Italtile delivers solid performance ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.