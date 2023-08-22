Q&A: Tolokazi CEO Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela on beer and local recipes
Brewmaster shows how modern women in SA are refashioning the ‘shebeen queen’ stereotype
From launching her Tolokazi Craft Beer in 2019 only to be hit by the global pandemic and subsequent alcohol bans, to judging international beer brewing competitions, the tenacity, stealth and business acumen of entrepreneur and brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela illustrate how modern women in SA are refashioning the “shebeen queen” stereotype.
Using local ingredients such as sorghum, rooibos and African Queen hop to create unique recipes that are gaining momentum globally, Tolokazi’s award-winning range of premium craft drinks that pay homage to the female brewers of Africa has just bagged a distribution deal with UK online retailer Beer52. ..
