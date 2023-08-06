Carling Black Label growth sustains SAB momentum
Company reports strong consumer demand and gains in market share
06 August 2023 - 18:56
SAB has reported sales growth of “mid-single digits” in the six months to end-June 2023, driven by strong consumer demand for its brands while volumes grew ahead of the industry, leading to an increase in global share.
The company is the local unit of brewing giant AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.