Features / Cover Story

Can Value Capital Partners revive Tiger?

Sam Sithole’s company has achieved much at firms such as Altron and Sun International. Can it do something similar for the food group?

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Tiger Brands could be a big catch for Value Capital Partners (VCP), an activist shareholder that has had a fair bit of success in unlocking value on the JSE.

It’s early days for VCP, which snapped up its 3.45% stake in Tiger between April and June last year. But its presence is noteworthy. Its foray into Tiger may well follow the same modus operandi it used in other investments: build up a stake big enough to gain influence, secure board seats and then coax executive management into making changes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.