Pepkor posts lower profit on slower clothing demand

Low-cost retailer is focusing on its discount and value offerings amid high inflation and rates

30 May 2023 - 09:49 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 30 May 2023 - 21:00

The share price of low-cost retailer Pepkor dropped by as much as 12% in intraday trade as it reported selling lower volumes of clothing in the six months to end-March, with Ackermans’ sales dropping 8.3%.

The group’s results are a clear sign that cash-strapped consumers are cutting back — with good school uniform sales in January, but a fall in sales from February...

