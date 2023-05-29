Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff shareholders reject restructuring

The company owes €10.2bn and will be unable to pay it when it becomes due at the end of June

29 May 2023 - 11:13 Katharine Child

Almost 90% of Steinhoff shareholders have rejected the restructuring deal that aimed to prevent bankruptcy, with the retail holding company now on track to default on its debt in June.

Steinhoff owes €10.2bn and will be unable to pay it when it becomes due at the end of June. ..

