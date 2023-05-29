Steinhoff shareholders reject restructuring

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
As good as the NHI may seem in principle, it was too big, expensive and challenging to implement and sustain even before the pandemic
The land commission said it would also cost the fiscus R172bn to settle old claims
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Almost 90% of Steinhoff shareholders have rejected the restructuring deal that aimed to prevent bankruptcy, with the retail holding company now on track to default on its debt in June.
Steinhoff owes €10.2bn and will be unable to pay it when it becomes due at the end of June. ..
