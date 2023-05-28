Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), which represents the biggest food retailers in the country, says the government is taking food security for granted in spite of the wake-up call of the July 2021 riots.
“We believe we are the most important sector in South Africa because we are feeding the country, but this is not how the government sees us.”..
NEWSMAKER
Retailers fear riots over food security
Consumer Goods Council CEO Zinhle Tyikwe calls for urgent action by government
BL Premium
