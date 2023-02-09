Companies / Retail & Consumer

RCL has to contend with unwanted neighbour after court ruling

Group says Vermikor’s proposed free-range operation creates a biosecurity risk

BL Premium
09 February 2023 - 20:27 Kabelo Khumalo

Remgro-controlled consumer brands conglomerate RCL Foods has suffered a setback in its bid to “safeguard” its Western Cape based farm from a mooted chicken development that is located within 3km of its property.

RCL fears that the project poses a biosecurity threat to its operations...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.