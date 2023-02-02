RCL Foods earnings drop as load-shedding intensifies

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Parliament’s home affairs committee is weighing up whether parliament should have a role in the appointment of a panel to probe electoral reform
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
As expected, policymakers raise the benchmark rate to 2.5%, the highest since 2008
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
RCL Foods, which makes Nola mayonnaise, Yum Yum peanut butter and Ouma rusks, says headline earnings for the half-year to end-December will be at least 20% lower than the prior period due to load-shedding and higher commodity prices and packaging costs.
The company expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to be between 53.2c and 58.1c, compared with 72.7c in the same period a year earlier, with its baking and poultry divisions (Sunbake bread, Supreme Flour and Rainbow Chicken) hit hardest. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RCL Foods earnings drop as load-shedding intensifies
Rainbow Chicken and baking divisions were hit especially hard by higher input costs, which many companies are loath to pass on to consumers as they bid to protect sales
RCL Foods, which makes Nola mayonnaise, Yum Yum peanut butter and Ouma rusks, says headline earnings for the half-year to end-December will be at least 20% lower than the prior period due to load-shedding and higher commodity prices and packaging costs.
The company expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to be between 53.2c and 58.1c, compared with 72.7c in the same period a year earlier, with its baking and poultry divisions (Sunbake bread, Supreme Flour and Rainbow Chicken) hit hardest. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.