RCL Foods earnings drop as load-shedding intensifies

Rainbow Chicken and baking divisions were hit especially hard by higher input costs, which many companies are loath to pass on to consumers as they bid to protect sales

02 February 2023 - 17:14 Katharine Child

RCL Foods, which makes Nola mayonnaise, Yum Yum peanut butter and Ouma rusks, says headline earnings for the half-year to end-December will be at least 20% lower than the prior period due to load-shedding and higher commodity prices and packaging costs. 

The company expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to be between 53.2c and 58.1c, compared with 72.7c in the same period a year earlier, with its baking and poultry divisions (Sunbake bread, Supreme Flour and Rainbow Chicken) hit hardest. ..

