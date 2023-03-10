Companies / Retail & Consumer

Christo Wiese will be in the pound seats with Premier IPO

Premier will list on the JSE’s main board on March 24

10 March 2023 - 09:19 kabelo khumalo and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 12 March 2023 - 13:37

Christo Wiese’s Brait is set to hand the JSE its first initial public offering (IPO) of the year later this month in the form of food producer Premier Foods.

The listing of Premier — which owns brands such as Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour — will result in Brait retaining a 47.1% stake in the company, putting Wiese in the pound seats...

