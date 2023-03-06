Companies / Retail & Consumer

RCL Foods close to shedding Vector Logistics

The food and logistics group’s Rainbow Chicken brand took a hit in its interim results

06 March 2023 - 10:32 Nico Gous and Katharine Child
UPDATED 06 March 2023 - 19:45

Remgro-majority owned RCL may have a potential buyer of its Vector cold chain distribution business, the company suggested in its half-year results.

The owner of Selati sugar, Yum Yum peanut butter, Ouma rusks, Sunbake bread and Rainbow Chicken among others said it remains committed to separating the two businesses...

