Heineken-Distell merger finally gets approval from Competition Tribunal

Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price

09 March 2023 - 12:52 Katharine Child

Heineken and Distell’s R40.1bn merger has been given the go ahead by the Competition Tribunal almost 18 months since the tie-up was announced.

In November 2021, Heineken offered R180 for Distell shares in two parts of the business. The talks about the deal were announced in May that year. ..

