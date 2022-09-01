Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
There was a celebratory mood during last week’s presentation of what should be the final set of published financial results from liquor conglomerate Distell.
And what a way to bow out. Investec investment analyst Anthony Geard calls the figures for the year to end-June “really fantastic”...
Heineken’s cheap shot at Distell
The drinks group’s latest results confirm suspicions that the brewer managed to snaffle it at a bargain-basement price. But there are options to stay in for the party
