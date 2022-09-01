×

Heineken’s cheap shot at Distell

The drinks group’s latest results confirm suspicions that the brewer managed to snaffle it at a bargain-basement price. But there are options to stay in for the party

01 September 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

There was a celebratory mood during last week’s presentation of what should be the final set of published financial results from liquor conglomerate Distell. 

And what a way to bow out. Investec investment analyst Anthony Geard calls the figures for the year to end-June “really fantastic”...

