AB InBev makes Hunters cider fair game in Distell merger

AB InBev focuses on SA brand and objects to sale of Strongbow in Heineken’s merger plans

18 January 2023 - 15:45 Katharine Child
UPDATED 18 January 2023 - 22:40

AB InBev has intervened in the Competition Tribunal’s regulatory scrutiny of the R40bn Distell-Heineken tie-up, calling for SA’s largest alcohol producer to sell its Hunters cider brand if it wants the deal to get the go-ahead.

The deal will combine the world’s largest cider manufacturer, Heineken, which makes Strongbow, with SA’s largest alcohol producer and the maker of Savanna and Hunters...

