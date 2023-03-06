Power cuts cost RCL Foods R96m as profit slumps

Investors are in a holding pattern as they wait for the latest update on the US Federal Reserve’s rate outlook
The economic prognosis for families, households and towns in Mpumalanga looks bleak due to the proposed decommissioning of six power stations
The cost of potatoes increased by 28% over the past two months, the biggest increase of any single ingredient in index
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Harris Associates was the biggest shareholder in Credit Suisse for many years
Allocating more money to departments that cannot spend it is pointless, says office head Edgar Sishi
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
A record 65,700 luxury units were sold in 2022, three times the previous year, with Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad leading sales.
The franchise should always be separate from the elected officials appointed to oversee amateur rugby
Sarah Buitendach on the world of high flyers
Load-shedding cost food and logistics group RCL Foods R96m in direct costs in its interim results, adding insult to injury as its profit dropped following a slump from its well-known brand Rainbow Chicken and its baking segment.
The profit of the company, valued at R10.34bn on the JSE, fell just more than one third year on year to R404.8m in its half-year results to end-December, despite revenue jumping 17.6% to R20.2bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Power cuts cost RCL Foods R96m as profit slumps
The food and logistics group’s well-known Rainbow Chicken brand took a hit in its interim results
Load-shedding cost food and logistics group RCL Foods R96m in direct costs in its interim results, adding insult to injury as its profit dropped following a slump from its well-known brand Rainbow Chicken and its baking segment.
The profit of the company, valued at R10.34bn on the JSE, fell just more than one third year on year to R404.8m in its half-year results to end-December, despite revenue jumping 17.6% to R20.2bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.