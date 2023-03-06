Companies / Retail & Consumer

Power cuts cost RCL Foods R96m as profit slumps

The food and logistics group’s well-known Rainbow Chicken brand took a hit in its interim results

06 March 2023 - 10:32 Nico Gous

Load-shedding cost food and logistics group RCL Foods R96m in direct costs in its interim results, adding insult to injury as its profit dropped following a slump from its well-known brand Rainbow Chicken and its baking segment.

The profit of the company, valued at R10.34bn on the JSE, fell just more than one third year on year to R404.8m in its half-year results to end-December, despite revenue jumping 17.6% to R20.2bn...

