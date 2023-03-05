Companies / Retail & Consumer

Ruling on R40bn Heineken Distell merger imminent at last

The Competition Tribunal says that in terms of legal time frames it has until Wednesday to take the decision

05 March 2023 - 16:26 Katharine Child

The decision by the Competition Tribunal on whether to give the Heineken Distell R40.1bn merger the go-ahead is expected this week with the regulatory body saying they have until Wednesday to make the ruling within the required legal time frames.

Business Day understands there has been some frustration among those involved at how long the regulatory process has taken. ..

