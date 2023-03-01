Cashbuild hit by intensified protests and load-shedding

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Turkish company rejects ‘any allegations of impropriety on its part’ and insinuations of graft
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Top consumer and luxury goods companies see rise in sales of everything from cosmetics to condoms since Beijing ended strict Covid-19 curbs
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Spec sheet upgrades centre on Xtra Cab with a focus on safety
SA’s largest retailer of building materials, Cashbuild, reported a 149% surge in the number of days it had to shut stores due to local protests in the last six months of 2022.
This was revealed by Cashbuild CEO Werner De Jager when the firm released its interim results to December 25 on Wednesday. He said the company lost 117 trading days in the period under review, while in the half-year to 2021, it lost 47 trading days owing to unrest. It excluded the Kwazulu-Natal riots in 2021, which it treats as a one-off event. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cashbuild hit by intensified protests and load-shedding
Independent competitors and unregulated and inferior products are hurting the building materials retailer
SA’s largest retailer of building materials, Cashbuild, reported a 149% surge in the number of days it had to shut stores due to local protests in the last six months of 2022.
This was revealed by Cashbuild CEO Werner De Jager when the firm released its interim results to December 25 on Wednesday. He said the company lost 117 trading days in the period under review, while in the half-year to 2021, it lost 47 trading days owing to unrest. It excluded the Kwazulu-Natal riots in 2021, which it treats as a one-off event. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.