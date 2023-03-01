Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild hit by intensified protests and load-shedding

Independent competitors and unregulated and inferior products are hurting the building materials retailer

BL Premium
01 March 2023 - 09:46 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 01 March 2023 - 18:53

SA’s largest retailer of building materials, Cashbuild, reported a 149% surge in the number of days it had to shut stores due to local protests in the last six months of 2022.

This was revealed by Cashbuild CEO Werner De Jager when the firm released its interim results to December 25 on Wednesday. He said the company lost 117 trading days in the period under review, while in the half-year to 2021, it lost 47 trading days owing to unrest.  It excluded the Kwazulu-Natal riots in 2021, which it treats as a one-off event.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.