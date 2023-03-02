Features

Diesel tax refund leaves food retailers out in the cold

There are financial and administrative reasons why Sars hasn’t extended the diesel levy refund beyond food manufacturers. But that offers little comfort for South Africa’s food retail sector

02 March 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

If the country’s three largest food retailers are determined to get some tax relief on their hefty diesel bills, they may have to go to court to fight for the same relief the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has just provided for food manufacturers. Alternatively, they may prefer to take the easier option and increase food prices to compensate for their diesel expenses.

In his budget speech last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the diesel levy refund would be extended to food manufacturers. Food retailers, however, were left out in the cold...

