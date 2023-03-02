A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
If the country’s three largest food retailers are determined to get some tax relief on their hefty diesel bills, they may have to go to court to fight for the same relief the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has just provided for food manufacturers. Alternatively, they may prefer to take the easier option and increase food prices to compensate for their diesel expenses.
In his budget speech last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the diesel levy refund would be extended to food manufacturers. Food retailers, however, were left out in the cold...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Diesel tax refund leaves food retailers out in the cold
There are financial and administrative reasons why Sars hasn’t extended the diesel levy refund beyond food manufacturers. But that offers little comfort for South Africa’s food retail sector
If the country’s three largest food retailers are determined to get some tax relief on their hefty diesel bills, they may have to go to court to fight for the same relief the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has just provided for food manufacturers. Alternatively, they may prefer to take the easier option and increase food prices to compensate for their diesel expenses.
In his budget speech last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the diesel levy refund would be extended to food manufacturers. Food retailers, however, were left out in the cold...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.