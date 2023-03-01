Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Turkish company rejects ‘any allegations of impropriety on its part’ and insinuations of graft
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Top consumer and luxury goods companies see rise in sales of everything from cosmetics to condoms since Beijing ended strict Covid-19 curbs
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Spec sheet upgrades centre on Xtra Cab with a focus on safety
Woolworths reported its highest-ever interim headline earnings in the six months to December 25 after turning around its fashion business in SA and after a major improvement in sales in Australia as lockdowns ended.
The record was achieved even as sales of food in same stores in its star SA business declined. ..
Woolworths says it is not Checkers, ‘we have the holy grail’
The company is not a mainstream retailer and offers value for the premium prices people pay, CEO Roy Bagattini says
