Companies / Land & Agriculture

CLOSURE

Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke

An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched

25 January 2023 - 05:02 Lyse Comins

KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm, Denny Mushrooms, has retrenched all its staff, leaving hundreds of workers jobless after an alleged arson attack brought the operation to its knees last September.

A well-placed source within JSE-listed Libstar Holdings, which owns Denny Mushrooms, and a competitor told Business Day on Tuesday that 315 farm employees, including artisans, pickers, office workers and managers, had been retrenched after a decision was taken in December to shut the operation for good...

