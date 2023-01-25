Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke

Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
City’s successful negotiation of a feed-in tariff for businesses and residents should be replicated nationally, and fast
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
A look at the top 10 scoring red wines shows that, except for merlot, all the major varieties/blends feature on the list
KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm, Denny Mushrooms, has retrenched all its staff, leaving hundreds of workers jobless after an alleged arson attack brought the operation to its knees last September.
A well-placed source within JSE-listed Libstar Holdings, which owns Denny Mushrooms, and a competitor told Business Day on Tuesday that 315 farm employees, including artisans, pickers, office workers and managers, had been retrenched after a decision was taken in December to shut the operation for good...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLOSURE
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm, Denny Mushrooms, has retrenched all its staff, leaving hundreds of workers jobless after an alleged arson attack brought the operation to its knees last September.
A well-placed source within JSE-listed Libstar Holdings, which owns Denny Mushrooms, and a competitor told Business Day on Tuesday that 315 farm employees, including artisans, pickers, office workers and managers, had been retrenched after a decision was taken in December to shut the operation for good...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.