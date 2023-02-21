Tiger Brands makes contingency plans for stage 8 load-shedding

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
We need to create employment not set up obstructionist laws and regulations
Fears appear to centre on potential social unrest and likely plunge in financial market asset prices due to panic selling
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
SA’s largest packaged foods producer, Tiger Brands, has announced it is making contingency plans for stage 6 to 8 load- shedding, which entail having capacity to store sufficient water and diesel as municipal services also endure high levels of power cuts.
It is the first company to publicly state it is making plans for stage 8 load-shedding. Some energy experts have said the country should brace for stage 8 load-shedding this winter. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tiger Brands makes contingency plans for stage 8 load-shedding
SA’s largest packaged foods producer, Tiger Brands, has announced it is making contingency plans for stage 6 to 8 load- shedding, which entail having capacity to store sufficient water and diesel as municipal services also endure high levels of power cuts.
It is the first company to publicly state it is making plans for stage 8 load-shedding. Some energy experts have said the country should brace for stage 8 load-shedding this winter. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.