Tiger Brands makes contingency plans for stage 8 load-shedding

21 February 2023 - 20:37 Katharine Child

SA’s largest packaged foods producer, Tiger Brands, has announced it is making contingency plans for stage 6 to 8 load- shedding, which entail having capacity to store sufficient water and diesel as municipal services also endure high levels of power cuts. 

It is the first company to publicly state it is making plans for stage 8 load-shedding. Some energy experts have said the country should brace for stage 8 load-shedding this winter. ..

