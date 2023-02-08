Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Forensic investigation to be done into who leaked possible sponsorship deal
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Business Day TV speaks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Human rights body raised allegations of arbitrary detentions and a lack of action to prosecute case of torture
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Internal combustion engine vehicle sales declined by 7% in a growing shift to electric power
Pick n Pay mulls reprioritising capital spending due to load-shedding
The retail group has called on the government to solve the ‘new reality’ of blackouts
Retailer Pick n Pay warned on Wednesday that it may have to reprioritise its capital expenditure to use some of the money towards footing the increasing bill of keeping the lights on at its operations during the daily load-shedding episodes.
Despite its mooted plans to relook how it allocates its internal resources, Pick n Pay said any cuts to its growth initiatives will not affect its star performer, Boxer. ..
