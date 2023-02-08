Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay mulls reprioritising capital spending due to load-shedding

The retail group has called on the government to solve the ‘new reality’ of blackouts

08 February 2023 - 09:32 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
Retailer Pick n Pay warned on Wednesday that it may have to reprioritise its capital expenditure to use some of the money towards footing the increasing bill of keeping the lights on at its operations during the daily load-shedding episodes.

Despite its mooted plans to relook how it allocates its internal resources, Pick n Pay said any cuts to its growth initiatives will not affect its star performer, Boxer. ..

