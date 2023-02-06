Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild proposes odd-lot offer to cut admin costs

More than half of the shareholders in the retailer own fewer than 100 shares

06 February 2023 - 11:49 Nico Gous

Building materials retailer Cashbuild wants to cut down on administrative costs by proposing an odd-lot offer to its shareholders.

This is when a company offers to buy back its own shares from shareholders owning fewer than 100 shares and is sometimes done to simplify the ownership structure...

