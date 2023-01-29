Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
A fresh 10-day strike by the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) at Makro has heightened tensions between the parties ahead of wage negotiations set to start in March.
Saccawu served Makro with a notice of intention to strike on Wednesday and started with pickets at Makro stores around the country on Friday. The union is looking to mobilise up to 15,000 workers to embark on industrial action at Makro and other Massmart operations...
Saccawu and Makro at loggerheads as tough wage talks loom
Union and employer nowhere near agreement over demands
