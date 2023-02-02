Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Steinhoff will this week issue a circular to shareholders, who now need to vote on whether they’ll accept just 20% in a new, debt-free company or give away their rights entirely to the bankers and funders who essentially hold the cards — not to mention the retailer’s overwhelming €10.23bn borrowings. The FM spoke to CEO Louis du Preez.
What is Steinhoff likely to look like in a year’s time if the creditor deal does get approved?..
THE G SPOT
20% or bust: the Steinhoff poser
If shareholders agree, Steinhoff and its debt as we know it will cease to exist, come July. But the vote on a new structure was probably not what formerly excitable punters had in mind
