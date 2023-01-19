Companies / Retail & Consumer

SAB accused of ‘opportunism’ in its Heineken deal objection

Brewer says it wants a rival to planned Heineken and Distell cider merger

19 January 2023 - 23:52 Katharine Child

SAB, part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, would like to enter the cider market and initially showed interest in buying the Strongbow SA cider licence from Heineken before walking away.

This emerged on day two of the public Competition Tribunal hearings into the Heineken-Distell R40bn merger...

