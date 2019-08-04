Brands battle for SA's premium thirst
Still, in the bigger picture, SA is not massive for Heineken yet and contributes about 2.8% of global production
04 August 2019 - 00:12
SA's economy might be flatlining but sales of premium beer are not.
Amsterdam-based Heineken is years ahead of its own forecasts with its big push into SA and is expanding capacity to keep up, Heineken's MD for SA, Gerrit van Loo, told Business Times this week.
