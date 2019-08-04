Business Brands battle for SA's premium thirst Still, in the bigger picture, SA is not massive for Heineken yet and contributes about 2.8% of global production BL PREMIUM

SA's economy might be flatlining but sales of premium beer are not.

Amsterdam-based Heineken is years ahead of its own forecasts with its big push into SA and is expanding capacity to keep up, Heineken's MD for SA, Gerrit van Loo, told Business Times this week.