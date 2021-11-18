Dutch courage: Heineken’s R40bn bet on SA
Mix beer and cider? Yes, you can. Distell and Heineken get set to brew an African drinks major, but not everyone’s happy
18 November 2021 - 05:00
Heineken’s proposed R40.1bn takeover of liqour group Distell is a hugely fortifying development for its biggest shareholder, Remgro.
Heineken, too, seems ecstatic about the arrangement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now