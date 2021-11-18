Money & Investing

Dutch courage: Heineken’s R40bn bet on SA

Mix beer and cider? Yes, you can. Distell and Heineken get set to brew an African drinks major, but not everyone’s happy

18 November 2021 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Heineken’s proposed R40.1bn takeover of liqour group Distell is a hugely fortifying development for its biggest shareholder, Remgro.

Heineken, too, seems ecstatic about the arrangement...

